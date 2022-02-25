Rockets Injury Report Against The Magic

The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic will square off in both team's first game back from the All-Star break on Friday evening.

For the game, the Rockets have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.



Both teams come into the game as the worst team in their respective conference.

The Rockets are the 15th seed in the west with a 15-43 record in the 58 games that they have played.

They are on a seven-game losing streak, and just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

The Magic are the 15th seed in the east with a 13-47 record in 60 games, and they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak while going 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

