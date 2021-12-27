Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-107 in Arizona on Christmas Day, and before the game there was a good sight to be seen.

Klay Thompson, who has not played in two seasons, was getting up shots before the game and the video of him working out can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

In the last two seasons that Thompson has been out, the Warriors have missed the playoffs both years.

In the five seasons before that?

They made the NBA Finals all five times, won three championships and Thompson was an All-Star in all five of those seasons.

The Warriors advanced to 27-6 with the win, while the Suns fell to 26-6 on the season.

