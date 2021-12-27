Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

Publish date:
How'd He Look? Watch Klay Thompson Get Shots Up In Phoenix
Klay Thompson was on the floor getting shots up before the Golden State Warriors played the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-107 in Arizona on Christmas Day, and before the game there was a good sight to be seen.
Klay Thompson, who has not played in two seasons, was getting up shots before the game and the video of him working out can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
In the last two seasons that Thompson has been out, the Warriors have missed the playoffs both years.
In the five seasons before that?
They made the NBA Finals all five times, won three championships and Thompson was an All-Star in all five of those seasons.
The Warriors advanced to 27-6 with the win, while the Suns fell to 26-6 on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.