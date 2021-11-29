Huge Injury News About Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets have been without star shooting guard Joe Harris for the last six games, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he will be out much longer.

Wojnarowski reports that Harris will have ankle surgery and is expected to be out for the next four to eight weeks.

The Nets have not only been without Harris, but also All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, and even in the absence of key players, they have an impressive 14-6 record in their first 20 games of the season.

Harris is 30-years-old and has been on the Nets for the last six seasons, and averaged 14.1 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the three-point range last season.