Huge News About Markelle Fultz

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Florida.

For the game, they will likely have former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz make his season debut.

Fultz is listed as available after missing the first 21 games of the season.

H/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Magic’s Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) is listed available to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. Atlanta."

Fultz played in 18 games last season and averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Over the last two seasons, he has played in 26 total games (he tore his ACL during the 2020-21 season).

The former Washington star is still just 24 years old and has the potential to be a very good player in the NBA.

After getting drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, he played for the franchise for part of two seasons (and was traded to the Magic in 2018-19).

The Magic have a young roster that isn't expected to compete for the NBA Playoffs in 2023 but could be a playoff team at some point in the near future.

Getting Fultz back will be a big boost because the Magic rank last in the NBA in assists per game (21.0).

In addition, Franz Vagner leads the team averaging only 4.0 assists per contest.

Fultz has averaged 5.2 assists per contest over his 98 games played for the Magic.

The Magic are also 5-16 on the season in their first 21 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.