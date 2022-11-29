Skip to main content

Huge News About Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz is listed as available for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Florida. 

For the game, they will likely have former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz make his season debut.  

Fultz is listed as available after missing the first 21 games of the season. 

H/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Magic’s Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) is listed available to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. Atlanta."

Fultz played in 18 games last season and averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Over the last two seasons, he has played in 26 total games (he tore his ACL during the 2020-21 season).

The former Washington star is still just 24 years old and has the potential to be a very good player in the NBA.

After getting drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, he played for the franchise for part of two seasons (and was traded to the Magic in 2018-19).

The Magic have a young roster that isn't expected to compete for the NBA Playoffs in 2023 but could be a playoff team at some point in the near future.

Getting Fultz back will be a big boost because the Magic rank last in the NBA in assists per game (21.0).

In addition, Franz Vagner leads the team averaging only 4.0 assists per contest.

Fultz has averaged 5.2 assists per contest over his 98 games played for the Magic.

The Magic are also 5-16 on the season in their first 21 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_13575784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About Markelle Fultz

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18365028_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511872_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Woj Provides Injury Update On Karl-Anthony Towns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19522535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's 4-Word Quote Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16152541_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19410468_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19372302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar