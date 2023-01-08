Skip to main content

HUGE UPDATE: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Sunday's Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Utah Jazz in Tennessee. 

However, they will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.   

Via Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant is out tonight vs @utahjazz."

The Grizzlies last played on Thursday night when they beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 in Florida. 

Morant played 36 minutes and had 32 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The former second-overall pick is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 33 games.

He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and has scored 23+ points in each of his last four games. 

Therefore, playing without Morant on Sunday night will make beating the Jazz difficult. 

Through 38 games, the Grizzlies have gone 25-13, so they are currently one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference and only a half-game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

At home, the Grizzlies are excellent, with a 15-3 record in the 18 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Jazz come into the evening tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference. 

They are 20-22 in 42 games but 3-7 in their last ten.

On the road, the Jazz have gone 8-15 in the 23 games they have played away from Salt Lake City, Utah.