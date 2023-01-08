HUGE UPDATE: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Sunday's Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Utah Jazz in Tennessee.

However, they will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Via Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant is out tonight vs @utahjazz."

The Grizzlies last played on Thursday night when they beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 in Florida.

Morant played 36 minutes and had 32 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The former second-overall pick is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 33 games.

He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and has scored 23+ points in each of his last four games.

Therefore, playing without Morant on Sunday night will make beating the Jazz difficult.

Through 38 games, the Grizzlies have gone 25-13, so they are currently one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference and only a half-game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

At home, the Grizzlies are excellent, with a 15-3 record in the 18 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Jazz come into the evening tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-22 in 42 games but 3-7 in their last ten.

On the road, the Jazz have gone 8-15 in the 23 games they have played away from Salt Lake City, Utah.