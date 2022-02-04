Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

Huge Update To The Nets Injury Report For Game Against The Jazz
Update: James Harden has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Nets on Friday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr., LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris and Paul Milsap have all been ruled out for the game.
The Nets come into the game at 29-22 on the season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.
As for the Jazz, they are 31-21 on the season, and currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
