Immanuel Quickley's Injury Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks will be in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest.

Immanuel Quickley is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Immanuel Quickley (knee) questionable for Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

On the season, he is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 20 games (he has yet to miss a game).

Coming into the night, the Knicks are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Knicks have a 5-6 record in the 11 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.

They have already beaten the Pistons twice this season (both at home).

On October 21, the Knicks won 130-106, and on November 11, they won 121-112.

In the first win, Quickley had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons enter the night with a 5-17 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-6 in nine games at home in Michigan.