Important Information To Know About Zach LaVine Before Hawks-Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Illinois on Thursday night in both team's first game back from the All-Star break.
For the game, they will have All-Star Zach LaVine in the starting lineup, and he will not have a minutes limit in the game.
The information about LaVine can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Two other All-Stars will be in the game in addition to LaVine; DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young also played in the exhibition on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Bulls come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record on the season.
LaVine has never made the playoffs, and the Bulls as a franchise have not made the postseason since 2017.
