BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game

Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out due to an illness.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon - OUT Danilo Gallinari - OUT Blake Griffin - OUT"

The veteran guard is in his first season with the Celtics and is one of the best bench players in the entire NBA.

Through 30 games, he is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

The former Virginia star is also shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

Coming into Thursday night, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA, with a 25-10 record in their first 35 games.

While they are 5-5 in their last ten games, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Celtics have gone 14-5 in 19 games hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off earlier this month (in Los Angeles), and the Clippers won 113-93.

Brogdon played 31 minutes and had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in their first 36 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Clippers have been solid, going 10-8 in 18 games.