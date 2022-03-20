Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that continues to keep him sidelined, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed in the west with a 29-41 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.    

As for the Hawks, they are the tenth seed in the east with a 35-35 record in 70 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar21 seconds ago
USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17586443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16931966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17475515_168388303_lowres
News

Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_16008479_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago