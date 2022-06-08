Celtics Have A Starter On The Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals
For Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.
The only player that the Celtics have on the injury report is Robert Williams III.
The fact that they only have one player on the injury report is good, but Williams III is their starting center so they could be without their best rim protector.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Celtics won the first game and the Warriors then won the second game.
This is the first time that Celtics have been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.
As for the Warriors, they are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three titles during that span.
