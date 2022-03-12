Warriors Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors come into the game after beating the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in the 67 games that they have played.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and currently 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Bucks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball