Pelicans And Clippers Latest Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their latest injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in the final play-in tournament for the Western Conference on Friday evening in California. 

For the game, the two teams have have announced their latest injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Luka Kennard, who remains questionable with a hamstring injury. 

The winner of the game with become the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will head into the off-season. 

