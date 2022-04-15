Pelicans And Clippers Latest Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their latest injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in the final play-in tournament for the Western Conference on Friday evening in California.
For the game, the two teams have have announced their latest injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out except for Luka Kennard, who remains questionable with a hamstring injury.
The winner of the game with become the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will head into the off-season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.