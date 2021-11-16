Injury Status Of Joe Harris For Warriors-Nets Game
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and they will be without one of their best players.
Joe Harris is out for the game with an ankle-injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Harris is averaging 11.3 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the three-point range.
The Nets come into the game 9-2 in their last 11 games, and are 10-4 overall on the season.
As for the Warriors, they are the best team in the NBA with an 11-2 record.
After missing the postseason for two straight seasons (they had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons prior), they once again look like one of the elite teams in the NBA.
