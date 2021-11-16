Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Injury Status Of Joe Harris For Warriors-Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Injury Status Of Joe Harris For Warriors-Nets Game

    Joe Harris will not play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
    Author:

    Joe Harris will not play in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

    The Brooklyn Nets will host the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and they will be without one of their best players. 

    Joe Harris is out for the game with an ankle-injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Harris is averaging 11.3 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the three-point range. 

    The Nets come into the game 9-2 in their last 11 games, and are 10-4 overall on the season. 

    As for the Warriors, they are the best team in the NBA with an 11-2 record. 

    After missing the postseason for two straight seasons (they had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons prior), they once again look like one of the elite teams in the NBA. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134459_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Injury Status Of Joe Harris For Warriors-Nets Game

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005312_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The New Orleans Pelicans

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16282398_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks About His Relationship With James Harden

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About What Kevin Durant Liked On Twitter Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17055679_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Big Injury News About Cavs' Rookie Evan Mobley

    1 hour ago