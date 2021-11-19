Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game
    Publish date:

    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game

    Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
    Author:

    Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

    The Golden State Warriors are off to a 13-2 start to the new season in their first 15 games, and that is good for the best record in the entire NBA. 

    Steph Curry has looked sensational, and could be on his way to a third MVP Award. 

    However, the Detroit Pistons will catch a break on Friday night when they host the Warriors, because Curry has been ruled out for the game with a hip injury. 

    The status of Curry for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After scoring 40 points on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, Curry spoke to reporters about the hip injury he suffered in the game on Tuesday night against the Nets. 

    The video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17190429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Detroit Pistons

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17152601_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Hip Injury

    5 hours ago