Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game

The Golden State Warriors are off to a 13-2 start to the new season in their first 15 games, and that is good for the best record in the entire NBA.

Steph Curry has looked sensational, and could be on his way to a third MVP Award.

However, the Detroit Pistons will catch a break on Friday night when they host the Warriors, because Curry has been ruled out for the game with a hip injury.

The status of Curry for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After scoring 40 points on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, Curry spoke to reporters about the hip injury he suffered in the game on Tuesday night against the Nets.

The video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

