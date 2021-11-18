Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Wednesday Night

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Thursday Night
    Publish date:

    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Thursday Night

    Steph Curry is listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in Ohio.
    Author:

    Steph Curry is listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in Ohio.

    The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA with a 12-2 record in their first 14 games of the 2021-22 season. 

    On Thursday night they will play in Cleveland, Ohio, against the Cavaliers, and for the game they could be without their best player. 

    Steph Curry has been listed as questionable (hip) and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Curry and the Warriors are coming off of a game where he had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn by a score of 117-99. 

    As for the Cavs, they lost to the Nets at home on Wednesday night, but have still been one of the biggest surprises with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games of the season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17023631_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Wednesday Night

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183333_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    2 hours ago