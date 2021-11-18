Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Wednesday Night

The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA with a 12-2 record in their first 14 games of the 2021-22 season.

On Thursday night they will play in Cleveland, Ohio, against the Cavaliers, and for the game they could be without their best player.

Steph Curry has been listed as questionable (hip) and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Curry and the Warriors are coming off of a game where he had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn by a score of 117-99.

As for the Cavs, they lost to the Nets at home on Wednesday night, but have still been one of the biggest surprises with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games of the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball