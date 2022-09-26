Ben Simmons Reveals His Status For Training Camp

Last season, Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers.

He did not play in a game this past year for either the 76ers or Nets and over the offseason, he underwent surgery on his back.

The Nets held media day on Monday, and Simmons met with reporters.

According to ESN's Nick Friedell, Simmons says he will be ready for training camp.

Friedell: "Ben Simmons says he is "ready to go" and will be a full participant to start training camp."

Simmons was also asked about playing in the regular season.

Reporter: "Do you think you could hypothetically play in the fist few games of the season and be good?"

Simmons: "That's the goal, that's the plan."

This is excellent news for Nets fans because Simmons is one of the best players in the NBA.

People are quick to forget that he is only 26 years old and is a three-time NBA All-Star.

With the 76ers (in the seasons that he played), he has never missed the NBA Playoffs.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest.

In 2021, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

He is also a fantastic defender who has averaged at least 1.6 steals per contest in all four seasons that he's played.

The Nets will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 season on Oct. 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans.