Injury Update Given On Clippers Star Paul George

Working Kawhi Leonard back into the mix due to the ACL injury he sustained in the 2021 playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers now have another injury concern with one of their stars.

Paul George left Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs after just one half due to right knee soreness and he did not play at all during the second-half.

Even in his absence, the Clippers still took care of business, defeating the Spurs 119-97.

While the extent of this injury is unclear at this time, it does not appear as if George’s injury is significant, as further updates on his status were given after the game.

After the game, Clippers’ head coach Tyronn Lue said that his star wing is doing fine and he called the injury a “tweak to his calf.”

The Athletic’s Law Murray also reported after the game that this injury is not expected to keep George sidelined and that he expects to play Monday when the team takes on the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.

Prior to exiting Saturday night’s game, George had 21 points on 8-12 shooting, 5-8 from three-point range. He also had one rebound, one assists and two steals in the first-half against the Spurs.

Following this victory over San Antonio, the Clippers now find themselves at 10-7 on the year, a comfortable record for a team that knows they have what it takes to be a powerhouse late in the season and heading into the playoffs.

Health is the key for Los Angeles right now and assuming Paul George shows no signs of limitations in practice and shootaround on Monday, he will likely suit up and play for the Clippers. However, the Clippers are known to be overly cautious with their injuries, so they could change their minds last minute and hold George out if this injury bothers him.

