Mavericks Give Update On Luka Doncic's Ankle Injury Following Thursday's Game

Following Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd gave an update on Luke Doncic’s ankle injury.

Taking on the Phoenix Suns on the road in a rematch of their Western Conference Semifinals series a season ago, the Dallas Mavericks were able to come out on top 99-95, picking up a hard-fought victory away from Dallas.

However, the entire Mavs organization held their breath early on in this game after superstar Luka Doncic appeared to turn his left ankle while on offense.

Doncic was in immediate pain and was hobbling around the court until Dallas took a timeout about 30 seconds later.

After the training staff came out on the court to help Doncic, he immediately went back to the locker room, underwent X-rays and did not return to the game with what the team called a left ankle sprain.

Luckily for the Mavericks, the X-rays done during the game came back negative.

More good news for Dallas besides the fact that they won without their star is that head coach Jason Kidd said after the game that Luka Doncic “was in good spirits,” yet he did not go into details about the severity of this injury.

“He looked good. He looked fine,” Kidd said, via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “But we’ll see as we go forward here. We’ll have probably more information once we get to Utah.”

The Mavericks will play their next game on Saturday on the road in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Utah Jazz.

As Caplan notes, Doncic has not missed a single game this season due to injury, as the five games he has missed were all for rest and minor ailment recovery during the second night of back-to-back games.

Dallas will likely provide further updates on Luka Doncic’s status for the weekend sometime on Friday.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.