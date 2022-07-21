Update Given On Trail Blazers' Rookie Shaedon Sharpe

Taking a gamble with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe from the University of Kentucky.

At just 19-years-old, Sharpe enters the league as one of the youngest players from this year’s draft class and he possesses a ton of potential for growth, but he is a major unknown because he never actually played at Kentucky.

Heading into Summer League out in Las Vegas, Nevada, Portland was excited to get a glimpse of their top pick in action and begin his development. Unfortunately for them, Sharpe suffered a left shoulder injury just under six minutes into his first Summer League game, forcing him to immediately exit the game.

It was later revealed that Shaedon Sharpe had suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder and would be out indefinitely. On Wednesday, the team gave an update on Sharpe’s status.

In a press release from the team, the Trail Blazers said that Sharpe will not require surgery for this labrum injury and that he would be ready to go for offseason training camp ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

“Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe underwent further evaluation of a small labral tear in his left shoulder, and it has been determined that surgery will not be required,” the team announced on July 20. “Sharpe will continue rehabilitation and is expected to be available for Fall training camp.”

While they may not have the makings of a contending team in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers are excited about what the future holds for them heading into the 2022-23 season.

Damian Lillard will be 100% ready to go after undergoing abdominal surgery last season, the team traded for Jerami Grant this offseason and Portland brought back both Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic in free agency.

With this core, along with having a handful of young players starting to find their footing in the league after claiming the 2022 Summer League Championship, the Trail Blazers are hopeful that they will avoid a rebuild altogether and can get back to competing at the highest level possible in the Western Conference.

Shaedon Sharpe likely will not be a part of the Trail Blazers’ core group right away during the 2022-23 season, but he is a huge part of their future plans at this time.