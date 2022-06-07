Injury Update To Warriors Star For Game 3 Against Celtics

Andre Iguodala is going to be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 1-1 heading in to Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriros will be in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game one of their key role players will be listed as questionable.

Andre Iguodala, who missed Game 2 of the Finals, will be questionable for Game 3 (head coach Steve Kerr relayed).

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP isn't the player he once was, but he is still an important veteran on the roster.

The teams split the first two games of the series in California.

The Celtics won the first game by blowing out the Warriros in the fourth quarter (the Warriors blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter).

In Game 2, the Warriors roared back for a 107-88 dominating win to regain momentum in the series.

