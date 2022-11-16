Chris Paul's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.

All-Star point guard Chris Paul has missed the last three games with a heel injury and is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday.

Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday."

Paul injured his heel in a 100-88 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (on Nov. 7) and has not played since then.

Without Paul, the Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves but have lost their last two games in Florida against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

At one point, he was arguably one of the top ten players in the NBA, but even at 37, he is still one of the most important players for his team.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Before being traded to the Suns (via the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020), the Suns had been in the middle of a ten-year playoff drought.

Since joining the Suns, he led them to the NBA Finals in 2021, and they had the best record in the entire NBA last season.

They come into the game with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, they enter the night with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the west.