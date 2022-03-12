Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their All-Stars.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

However, they are only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the conference.

At home, the Bulls have an impressive 24-10 record in the 34 games that they have played at the United Center.

