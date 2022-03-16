Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

Skip to main content
Is Zach LaVine Playing Against The Jazz?

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

The Chicago Bulls are going to be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening to take on the Utah Jazz, and for the game they will likely have their star shooting guard back in the lineup. 

All-Star Zach LaVine is on the injury report for the game due to a knee injury, but he is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

LaVine had 27 points in their loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but missed the game prior due to the injury.   

The Bulls come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

