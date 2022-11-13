Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to play the Washington Wizards, but for the game, they could be without their best player.

All-Star guard Ja Morant still remains listed as doubtful due to ankle soreness (the injury report was updated at 3:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The former second-overall pick has played in 12 out of 13 games so far this season and is averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He has led the Grizzlies to a 9-4 record, and they are currently tied with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, they had the second-best record in the entire NBA, so they had high expectations coming into this season.

Morant is only 22 years old, but he has turned himself into one of the best players in the league and is arguably a superstar.

In their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, they won by a score of 114-103, and Morant finished his night with 28 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.

As for the Wizards, they are also off to a very solid start to the season, with a 7-6 record in their first 13 games.

They will be without three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal, but Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have played well.

On Saturday night, they beat the Utah Jazz (first seed in the west) by a score of 121-112.

Beal didn't play, but Kuzma and Porzingis combined for 54 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in the win.