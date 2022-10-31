Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Current Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Ja Morant remains questionable for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
The Memphis Grizzlies will once again be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz, but for the game they could remain without their best player. 

Ja Morant, who missed last game will an illness, is listed as questionable as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Monday's game. 

On Saturday evening, the Jazz beat the Grizzlies by a score of 124-123. 

Before the season began, they had been seen as a team that would likely have a bad season. 

They traded away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (to the Cleveland Cavaliers). 

In addition, they traded veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons. 

That being said, they enter Monday night with an impressive 5-2 record in their first seven games of the season. 

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games.

Before missing the last game, Morant had played in all five of their games and averaged 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest. 

He also had 49 points and eight assists in a win over the Houston Rockets. 

After last season (the Grizzlies had the second-best record in the league), they come into 2022-23 with massive expectations. 

Morant has turned himself into a superstar, and the supporting cast has been terrific.

While they might not be a genuine title contender, there are expected to be an outstanding team. 

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and last season he started in the NBA All-Star Game. 

