Latest Ja Morant Injury Update For Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night, and for the game the Grizzlies will likely be without their best player.
All-Star point guard Ja Morant remains listed as doubtful for the contest, and the latest update (as relayed by Underdog NBA) is that he did not go through shoot around.
The signs all seem to be pointing towards him sitting out with the knee injury that he sustained in Game 3 (he left at the end of the fourth quarter and did not return).
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, so Monday is a huge game for the Grizzlies.
A win ties up the series at 2-2 heading back to Memphis for Game 5, while a loss puts them into the dreaded 3-1 hole.
The Warriors did not make the NBA Playoffs for the last two years, but they have won three NBA Championships in the last seven years.
The young Grizzlies burst into an elite team this season when they finished the season as the second best team in the Western Conference.
