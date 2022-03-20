Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Rockets Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Action Labs.

The Grizzlies come into the evening after losing as big favorites to an Atlanta Hawks team that did not have John Collins or Trae Young on Friday evening.

They are the second seed in the west with a 48-23 record in 71 games.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 17-53 record in 70 games.

