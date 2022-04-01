Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player. 

All-Star starter Ja Morant has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Morant has been out with a knee injury for the last six contests. 

The Grizzlies come into he night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 54-23 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season. 

