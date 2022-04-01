Ja Morant's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star starter Ja Morant has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Morant has been out with a knee injury for the last six contests.

The Grizzlies come into he night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 54-23 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball