Ja Morant's Injury Status For Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriros are facing off for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game the Grizzlies will be without their best player.
All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to the knee injury that kept him out of Game 4.
The 2019 second overall pick got injured at the end of Game 3 and did not return.
The Grizzlies trail the Warriors 3-1 in the series, and with Morant's injury, it appears as if they may be on the verge of getting eliminated in Game 5 or Game 6.
After making the NBA Playoffs as the eight seed last season, they burst into an elite team this year as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.
As for the Warriros, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
