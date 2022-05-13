Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 6

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.

For the game, the Grizzlies will likely remain without their best player All-Star Ja Morant, as he is listed as being out on the initial injury report.

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on Friday night will send them to the Western Conference Finals.

A win for the Grizzlies will force a Game 7 in Tennessee.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he has not returned to action since.

The Winner of the series will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

This is the first time since the 2019 season that the Golden State Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference last season, and they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.

Morant is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

