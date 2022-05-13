Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 6

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Game 6 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night. 

For the game, the Grizzlies will likely remain without their best player All-Star Ja Morant, as he is listed as being out on the initial injury report.  

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on Friday night will send them to the Western Conference Finals.

A win for the Grizzlies will force a Game 7 in Tennessee.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he has not returned to action since. 

The Winner of the series will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks. 

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns. 

This is the first time since the 2019 season that the Golden State Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs. 

As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference last season, and they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round. 

Morant is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17876431
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18135496_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Erik Spoelstra Said About Jimmy Butler After Game 6

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_18254285_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Said After Game 6

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Bold Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
Pacers pre-draft workout photo
Draft

Here's Who the Pacers Are Hosting For Their First Pre-Draft Workout

By Scott Agness4 hours ago