Ja Morant's Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.   

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 51-23 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Therefore, there is no need to rush Morant back, and he is expected to miss most of the remainder of the regular season. 

