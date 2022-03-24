Ja Morant's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening in Tennessee, but for the game they will be without their best player Ja Morant.
The superstar point guard is out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.
Morant missed the Grizzlies game against the Nets on Wednesday evening, but they were able to pick up a win without their superstar.
They come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 50-23 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
