Ja Morant's Injury Diagnosis Revealed

On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110.

The win improved them to 10-6 in their first 16 games of the season, but the more significant concern was that Ja Morant got injured late in the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, the team gave an update on the All-Star point guard.

Memphis Grizzlies PR: "After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant's return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate."

The Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday night against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, and Morant has already been ruled out for the contest.

Memphis Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status report, Nov. 20 at @BrooklynNets: OUT Bane - RT Big Toe Sprain Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery Jackson Jr. - Return From Injury Management (RT Foot Surgery Recovery) Lofton Jr. - Two-Way Transfer Morant - LT Ankle Sprain Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis"

Morant is currently averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 14 games.

The former second-overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA, and is coming off a season where he started in the All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Currently, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference.