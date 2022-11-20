Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Injury Diagnosis Revealed

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies provided an update on Ja Morant's injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110.

The win improved them to 10-6 in their first 16 games of the season, but the more significant concern was that Ja Morant got injured late in the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, the team gave an update on the All-Star point guard.

Memphis Grizzlies PR: "After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant's return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate."

The Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday night against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, and Morant has already been ruled out for the contest. 

Memphis Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status report, Nov. 20 at @BrooklynNets: OUT Bane - RT Big Toe Sprain Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery Jackson Jr. - Return From Injury Management (RT Foot Surgery Recovery) Lofton Jr. - Two-Way Transfer Morant - LT Ankle Sprain Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis"

Morant is currently averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 14 games. 

The former second-overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA, and is coming off a season where he started in the All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Currently, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference. 

USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18112474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Rockets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19431543_168388303_lowres (1)
News

You Won't Believe What This Fan Asked Kevin Durant To Do

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19395454_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12791051_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12376548_168388303_lowres (3)
Injuries

Lakers Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18034074_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward

By Ben Stinar