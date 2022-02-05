Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Magic Game

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Magic Game

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without their best player. 

All-Star Ja Morant is listed as questionable for the game due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Grizzlies come into Saturday as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 36-18 record.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, and they are 17-9 in the 26 games that they've played on the road.  

As for the Magic, they are the worst team in the NBA with a 12-41 record. 

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and 5-18 in 23 games at home.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game

35 seconds ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

1 minute ago
USATSI_17484692_168388303_lowres
News

Julius Randle Was Asked About Trade Rumors

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17410830_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Is It Too Early To Worry About The Nets?

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17102637_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17606939_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? The Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense

27 minutes ago