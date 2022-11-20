Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nets Game

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in New York, taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

However, they will be without their best player Ja Morant, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

The All-Star point guard got injured in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and on Saturday, the Grizzlies announced that he would be considered week-to-week with the injury.

Memphis Grizzlies PR: "After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant's return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate."

Morant has turned himself into a borderline superstar over the last two seasons and had been averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

In addition to Morant being out, Desmond Bane (arguably their second-best player) has also been out for an extended period due to a toe injury.

Bane had been averaging 24.7 points per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Nets enter the night tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-9 in their first 16 games and 3-4 in the seven games they have played at home.

Kevin Durant has been sensational to start the season, with averages of 30.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.