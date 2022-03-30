Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will remain without their All-Star point guard Ja Morant.
He remains out with a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Grizzlies have an impressive 18-2 record in the 20 games that Morant has missed this season.
