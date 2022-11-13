Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off with the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.

For the game, they could be without their best player Ja Morant, who is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) doubtful for Sunday."

The All-Star guard is currently averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest on 48% shooting from the field and 41% from the three-point range.

The former second-overall pick has turned himself into a superstar, and the Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA.

Last season, they were the second seed in the Western Conference, and this season they have a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the third seed.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have a 4-3 record in the seven games that they have played on the road away from Tennessee.

In their most recent game (at home) on Friday night, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 114-103.

Morant had 28 points, ten rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

As for the Wizards, they come into the night with a 7-6 record in their first 13 games, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On Saturday night, they beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 121-112, ending the Jazz's four-game winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 31 points and ten rebounds.