Ja Morant's Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Tennessee.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Ja Morant is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable for Monday."

Morant is currently averaging 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.

Last season, Morant made his first NBA All-Star Game and also led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors).

Therefore, they came into this season with high expectations.

So far, they have done well to meet those expectations and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are 17-9 in their first 26 games and 7-3 over their last ten.

They are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak and coming off a 114-103 win over the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday night.

Morant didn't shoot the ball well (15 points on 6/20 shooting), but he had six rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block.

If the Grizzlies can continue to be among the best teams in the NBA, Morant could be in discussion to be the 2023 NBA MVP.

As for the Hawks, they will be on the second night of a back-to-back as they hosted the Chicago Bulls in Georgia on Sunday night.