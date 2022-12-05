Ja Morant's Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Miami Heat in Tennessee.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) doubtful Monday."

Morant is currently averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 20 games.

The former second-overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he made his first All-Star Game and won his first playoff series.

As of Monday, the Grizzlies have a 14-9 record in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Grizzlies have been outstanding, with an 8-2 record in the ten games they have played in Tennessee.

They are currently 2.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

In their last game, the Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night 122-112, and Morant led the way with 33 points, five rebounds and ten assists.

As for the Heat, they are 11-12 in their first 23 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have struggled in a big way with a 3-8 record in the 11 games they have played away from Miami, Florida.