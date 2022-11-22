Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee. 

They will likely be without their best player Ja Morant for the game.

The All-Star point guard is listed as doubtful due to the ankle injury he sustained in Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (he did not play in Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets). 

Grizzlies PR: "Status report, 11/22 vs SAC: DOUBTFUL Morant - LT Ankle Sprain OUT Bane - RT Big Toe Sprain Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery Lofton Jr. - G League Two-Way Transfer Tillman Sr. - G League Assignment Z. Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis V. Williams Jr. - G League Two-Way Transfer"

On Saturday, the Grizzlies gave an update on Morant's injury and said that he would be considered "week-to-week." 

Morant is averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 14 games.

They are also playing without Desmond Bane, who has been their second-best player so far this season.

On Sunday, they lost to the Nets in Brooklyn by a score of 127-115, which now has them at 10-7 on the season. 

Dillon Brooks led the way with 31 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Steven Adams had 15 points and ten rebounds and John Konchar had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Going up against the Kings will be a challenge because they are the hottest team in the Western Conference.

After starting out 0-4, they have won nine of their last 11 games and are 9-6 on the season. 

They are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak. 

