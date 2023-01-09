Ja Morant's Injury Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Tennessee.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Ja Morant is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable Monday."

The 2022 NBA All-Star missed Sunday's 123-118 win over the Utah Jazz (at home).

He comes into the night with averages of 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest.

Last season, Morant established himself as one of the top players in the NBA and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league during the regular season.

He also won his first NBA playoff series, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round).

Right now, the Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 26-13 in 39 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak (7-3 in their last ten games).

At home, the Grizzlies have been phenomenal, going 16-3 in the 19 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennises.

As for the Spurs, they come into the matchup with a 13-27 record in 40 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 3-7, and they have gone 5-13 in 18 games on the road away from San Antonio.

In November, the Grizzlies beat the Spurs (in Texas) 124-122 in overtime.

Morant had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists.