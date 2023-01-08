Ja Morant's Injury Status For Sunday's Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Sunday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Utah Jazz in Tennessee.

For the game, they could be without as their best player as Ja Morant is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable for Sunday."

The All-Star point guard has played in 33 games this season and has impressive averages of 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range.

Last season, the former second-overall pick made his first All-Star Game and won his first playoff series.

Therefore, the Grizzlies came into the season with high expectations.

So far, they have been excellent and come into the night with a 25-13 record in 38 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference (they are only a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for first).

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies are 6-4, but they are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

At home, they are tough to beat, as they have a 15-3 record in 18 games hosted in Tennessee.

In October, the Jazz beat the Grizzlies 121-105 in Salt Lake City, and Morant had 37 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Jazz come into Sunday with a 20-22 record in 44 games which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and on the road, they are 8-15 in 23 games.