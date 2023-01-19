Ja Morant went to the locker room during Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.

UPDATE: Ja Morant has returned to the team's bench.

Via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian: "Ja Morant has returned to the Grizzlies bench. Still in uniform. Dapping up his teammates."

On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tennessee.

During the game, their best player Ja Morant went to the locker room with an injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Ja Morant headed to locker room Wednesday."

Morant has played nine minutes and has seven points, one rebounds and one assist (on 3/7 shooting from the field.

The team has yet to give an update on his status.

The All-Star point guard has played in 36 games and has averages of 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest, while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Last season, he led them to the second best record in the NBA (and the second round of the NBA Playoffs).

Therefore, they entered this season with high expectations, and so far they are thriving.

The Grizzlies entered the night in the middle of a ten-game winning streak and 19-3 in 22 games at home.

They are 30-13 in 43 games, which has them a half-game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

As for the Cavs, they came into the night tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They are playing without their best player Donovan Mitchell, who was ruled out due to a groin injury.