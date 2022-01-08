Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Clippers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon, and they will likely be without their best player.

The status of Ja Morant for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Morant is listed as doubtful for the game due to a thigh injury.

He has been having a sensation season averaging 25.0 points on 49.1% shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies have also been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-14 record in 40 games this season.

They made the postseason last year by fighting through the play-in tournament, but this year they could be a team who gets home-court advantage.

