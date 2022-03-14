Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

Ja Morant is doubtful for Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

Ja Morant is doubtful for Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Indianapolis on Tuesday evening to play the Indiana Pacers, but for the game they will likely be without their best player.     

All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

Morant played (and started) in his first career All-Star Game last month, and has led the Grizzlies to a stellar season.   

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played, and are currently on a three-game wining streak. 

Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.  

