Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening at State Farm Arena, but the status of their best player is in question.  

All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Grizzlies PR team.   

However, head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant is on track to play in the game (see tweet below from Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com).  

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar16 seconds ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Clippers-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17778079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What RJ Barrett Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago