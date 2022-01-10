Ja Morant's Injury Status For Sunday Night
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
They just played in the same arena Saturday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers and won 123-108 to improve to 27-14 on the season 41 games.
Ja Morant did not play in the game due to a thigh injury, and on Sunday night against the Lakers he is once again on the injury report.
The star point guard is listed as questionable for the game against the Lakers, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Last season the Grizzlies made the first round of the playoffs, but lost to the Utah Jazz, and this season the Grizzlies could be a team that gets home-court advantage in the playoffs.
