Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, but for the game they could be without their best player.  

All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable, and his status for the game on Tuesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-18 record in the 58 games that they've played. 

Currently, the team is on a five-game winning streak, and have gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten overall games. 

After making the playoffs last year as the eighth seed, they are a now a team who looks poised to get home-court advantage in the postseason.  

Injuries

